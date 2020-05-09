Man arrested in Jefferson County after four-month undercover drug operation

Billy Clifford "Cowboy" Williams faces charges related to the sale and delivery of heroin, Fentanyl, and Methamphetamine.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man in Jefferson County faces multiple charges after a four-month undercover drug operation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 46-year-old Billy Clifford "Cowboy" Williams in the Parrotts Chapel community on Saturday, September 5th. This comes after a 24-count indictment was handed down by a grand jury on Friday.

The sheriff's office says the undercover operation was carried out by the Street Crimes Unit and the Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force.

The charges include the sale and delivery of heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and a "counterfeit substance," according to the sheriff's office.