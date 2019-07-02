CLINTON, Tennessee — A LaFollette man is facing charges after authorities said he led officers on a 20-mile high-speed chase on I-75 that ended at a busy intersection in Clinton.

The chase started on Stinking Creek Road in Campbell County, according to the incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. THP was asked to assist the LaFollette Police Dept. and they joined the pursuit as it entered I-75 at the Stinking Creek exit, which is at mile marker 144, around 11:30 a.m.

The pursuit of the 2006 Chevy Impala continued south on I-75 at speeds up to 95 mph. THP said it deployed spike strips at the 125-mile marker, which the suspect hit.

The driver continued on I-75 a few more miles until he exited at the Norris/Clinton exit, which is mile marker 122, according to the report. The Impala struck another vehicle, then crashed on Charles Seivers Blvd. at the intersection of Hillvale Road, which isn't far from the interstate exit.

The chase lasted just under 30 minutes.

The driver, Matthew McCarty, 46, was arrested and charged with felony evading, reckless driving, DUI, and other traffic charges. He was not hurt in the crash, according to THP.

A female passenger in the vehicle, Savannah White, 22, of Oliver Springs, was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries then released.

There were no reports of any other injuries, according to the THP report.