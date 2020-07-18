Man charged after robbery at Pilot gas station

KPD says the man pulled out a machete and demanded money from the gas station store clerk.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is now facing a robbery charge after Knoxville Police say he fled after robbing a Pilot store early Saturday morning.

Just after 3 a.m. on Saturday July 18, KPD officers responded to a robbery call to the Pilot location at 2918 Tazewell Pike.

Officers learned a man came in the store and asked for a pack of cigarettes while pulling out a machete and demanding money.

The suspect then fled the store on foot after the robbery.

Police officers found someone matching the description of the subject on Old Broadway at I-640.

That person, identified as Virgus Massengill, 31, confessed to the robbery.

Officers found him in possession of the cigarettes and money taken from the Pilot store.

KPD said Massengill showed officers where he discarded the machete.