Deputies found a 19-year-old Beatris Hernandez dead when responding to a stabbing Saturday.

That's according to a press release from Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin.

It happened at a home on Boatman Mountain Road in Morristown around 10:30 p.m.

26-year-old Christian Cruz was found at the scene with self-inflicted cut wounds to his wrist and arms. Cruz was flown to UT Medical Center to be treated.

The Sheriff says when he was released from the hospital he was taken back to Hamblen County to be interviewed by detectives.

Cruz is charged with 2nd Degree Murder and being held without bond.

Jarnagin says the investigation is still ongoing.