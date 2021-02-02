Man charged with murder following February shooting in Greene County

Ramsey is facing a first degree murder charge and was already in custody on other charges, including violation of probation. He is due in court on November 30.

MIDWAY, Tenn. — A man has been charged with first degree murder following a shooting which occurred in February in Greene County, according to the sheriff's office.

Greene County sheriff Wesley Holt said deputies arrested Dillion Ramsey, 27, months after Steven Wilds, 60, was found dead on February 10 after a shooting on Warrensburg Road in Midway.