KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man is facing charges for disabling a fire truck that was on its way to an emergency call.

Early Sunday morning, around 12:31 a.m., a KFD fire truck was traveling on Church Avenue to an emergency medical call with lights and sirens activated.

That's when Knoxville Police say Jeremy Wynn, 42, picked up a standing cigarette receptacle and threw it in front of the truck. It became lodged between the front axle and tie rod of the truck, disabling the vehicle.

Wynn ran off, but firefighters chased him, catching him at the Hilton hotel.

Wynn was arrested and charged with two counts of Vandalism, Reckless Endangerment, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Another Knoxville fire truck was dispatched to handle the emergency call.