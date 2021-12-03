One dead after accidental shooting at Bell County 911 Center

Initial investigation showed two dispatchers were inside the Bell County 911 Center trading firearms when one of the weapons was accidentally discharged.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — One man is dead after an accidental shooting at the Bell County 911 Center early Friday morning.

According to Kentucky State Police, on Dec. 3 at 1 a.m. KSP received a call from Bell County Sheriff”s Department about an accidental shooting at the Bell County 911 Center. Troopers and detectives from Post 10 Harlan responded and began an investigation.

Initial investigation showed two dispatchers were inside the Bell County 911 Center trading firearms when one of the weapons was accidentally discharged fatally striking dispatcher Kyle Garrett, 23. He was taken to Pineville Community Health Center where he was pronounced dead by the Bell County Coroner.

In a statement, Sheriff Mitch Williams said that the department has protocols in place that prevent non-sworn personnel from bringing firearms into the 911 Center. After this incident, investigators found that these protocols were not followed.

The sheriff also said that the two men are cousins and best friends and grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading.

"This is a tragedy that you can never prepare for. We are asking for prayers for the family of Kyle and Colton. We also ask that you pray for the dispatchers and deputies that work alongside them every day," he said in a statement.