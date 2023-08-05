Man dead in Monroe County after wall collapsed on him

MONROE COUNTY, Tennessee — Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said a man in Tellico Plains died on Monday after a wall collapsed on him.
According to Sheriff Jones, it happened at the Frerichs Sawmill when a retaining wall collapsed on the man.
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) is investigating the death. The agency confirmed it was a worker at the sawmill that died.
TOSHA said a fatality investigation can take between eight and ten weeks to complete.
