Knoxville police investigating after man found dead off Clinton Highway

KPD said it is unsure how the man died at this point, saying he was found near a bike.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after finding a man dead along Clinton Highway Wednesday night.

According to KPD, police responded to 5727 Clinton Highway near Treemont Road around 6:50 p.m. when they found a 54-year-old man dead in the grass near the front of an AutoZone.

Police aren't sure how the man died, saying it was not immediately apparent what killed him. Police found the man near a bike but said they were not sure if he fell off, was hit by a vehicle or suffered some sort of medical emergency.