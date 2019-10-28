KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man died Monday after crashing his car on Parkside Drive, Knoxville Police said.

Investigators believe the man, 63, left the roadway, flipped, and hit another car that was parked in a parking lot nearby.

A preliminary investigation revealed he was driving west on Parkside Drive when he stuck a curb near Glade Drive in front of the Grayson Mini dealership, which sent his car out of control and across Parkside.

According to KPD, he vehicle then hit the curb on the eastbound side of Parkside and began to flip over. KPD said he was ejected from the car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity will be released after next of kin has been notified.