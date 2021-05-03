Man dies in single-vehicle crash on the Spur, GSMNP rangers say

Officials said that Spagnolo was the only occupant of the vehicle and speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the accident.

TENNESSEE, USA — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash reported on the Spur in the Great Smoky Mountains early Sunday morning, officials said.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a report of an accident on the Spur on Sunday at 3:06 a.m.

According to officials, Gian Montano Spagnolo, 25, of Venezuela, was traveling South on the Spur when he lost control of his 2008 Nissan sedan near Caney Creek Road. Spagnolo veered off the roadway and collided with multiple trees.

Spagnolo was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

Officials said that Spagnolo was the only occupant of the vehicle and speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the accident.

The Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Sevier County Ambulance, and the Sevier County Medical Examiner's Office responded and assisted on the scene.

Spagnolo was transported by the Sevier County Medical Examiner's Office.