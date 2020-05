GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — A 20-year old Morristown man died while swimming with his brother in Cherokee Lake on Sunday.

According to the Grainger Co. Sheriff's Office, Victor Baltzor Perez was swimming near the Olen Marshal Lake Access when Perez went under the water and didn't resurface.

Multiple departments responded to the call for help, which came in just after 4 p.m. Crews worked until 8:30 p.m. then resumed the search at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

His body was recovered just after 9 a.m.