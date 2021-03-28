Man drowns trying to save son in metro Atlanta lake

The child was able to get back in the boat, however, the 26-year-old decided to swim to the bank and went under.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said a 26-year-old man is dead after trying to rescue a child while boating on Lake Seaton in Carroll County on Saturday.

Mark McKinnon with the DNR said a child, who was wearing a life jacket, fell in the lake. The stepfather, identified as Stephon Hunt-O’Neal, of Carrollton, jumped in to help. The child was able to get back in the boat, however, the man, whom family referred to as the child's father, decided to swim to the bank and went under, McKinnon said.

Game wardens located his body and recovered it just before midnight.

According to an online funding campaign, Hunt-O'Neal "was loved by many and will be forever missed." Family said the funds would be used to cover funeral services. The campaign will be closed Friday, family said.