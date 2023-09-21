TPD: 23-year-old electrocuted, flown to hospital, while working on power pole near Walters State Community College

The Tazewell Police Department said the 23-year-old was a contractor with Logan Communications and was part of a crew pulling fiber-optic cabling.

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A 23-year-old worker was electrocuted Thursday afternoon while working near Walters State Community College, according to the Tazewell Police Department.

According to a release, first responders were sent to the intersection of Gray Street and Claiborne Street, directly behind the college, after receiving reports about an electrocution incident. It said the man was still attached to the pole and was hanging upside down when they arrived.

The Powell Valley Electric Company disconnected service from the line so the worker could be rescued. According to the release, the worker was a contractor with Logan Communications and was part of a crew pulling fiber optic cabling. It said while he worked, he came into contact with a high-voltage line on the power pole.

Another crew member ran for help while another person called 911, according to the Tazewell Police Department.

The 23-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was later taken by Lifestar to Knoxville for additional treatment. TPD said the extent of his injuries was not known Thursday evening.