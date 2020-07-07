Man faces first-degree murder charge in girlfriend's killing

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A 33-year-old man who admitted shooting his girlfriend during a January confrontation faces a first-degree murder charge.
Roger E. England, also known as Robert England, was indicted this week by a Knox County grand jury. He'll face trial in Knox County Criminal Court.
England previously had admitted to authorities shooting and killing Polk, according to a warrant.
Knox County authorities say England shot and killed Kelsey Polk, 25, on Jan. 26, 2020, at a Missoula Way home they shared.
England was originally from Harrogate, according to authorities. He and Polk had recently moved to the Knoxville area.
England is being held in lieu of $1 million bond in the Knox County jail.
Family members say Polk was romantically interested in England and that they had only recently met. They'd met at Polk's job, according to family.