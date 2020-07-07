Man faces first-degree murder charge in girlfriend's killing

Roger E. England, also known as Robert England, was indicted this week by a Knox County grand jury. He'll face trial in Knox County Criminal Court.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A 33-year-old man who admitted shooting his girlfriend during a January confrontation faces a first-degree murder charge.

England previously had admitted to authorities shooting and killing Polk, according to a warrant.

Knox County authorities say England shot and killed Kelsey Polk, 25, on Jan. 26, 2020, at a Missoula Way home they shared.

England was originally from Harrogate, according to authorities. He and Polk had recently moved to the Knoxville area.

England is being held in lieu of $1 million bond in the Knox County jail.