Man flees from police after carjacking; arrested in possession of drugs and a gun

While fleeing from police, Seayon Weston crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Clinch and Sixteenth.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man previously convicted on robbery and drug charges has been arrested after attempting to flee from officers for carjacking.

On October 30 at 1:27 a.m., Knoxville Police Department officers reported that they located a vehicle matching the description of one reported stolen on October 27. Officers followed the vehicle and activated their emergency lights, resulting in a chase.

The driver, while fleeing officers, crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Clinch and Sixteenth. Seayon Weston, 35, attempted to run on foot. Officers were able to catch up to him and take him into custody without further incident.

Officers report they found a gun and meth, heroin, ecstasy and marijuana inside the vehicle. Seayon Weston was also found previously convicted on felonies for aggravated robbery and two drug violations in Nashville. Because of previously convicted felonies, Weston is prohibited from possessing a firearm.