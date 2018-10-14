GREENE COUNTY (WCYB) — A man is in a Johnson City hospital after falling through the roof of the 3M Midway plant in Greene County Sunday morning.

A call came in just before 9:30 a.m. about an industrial accident at the 3M Midway plant, according to Greene County EMA Director Bill Brown.

Brown said a man fell between 20 and 30 feet through the roof while working on it. He said the man worked for a contractor, not the 3M plant.

Responders called in a medical helicopter. The man was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

The man's condition is unknown, Brown said.

Brown said the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate what happened.

