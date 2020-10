The man is recovering and the driver faces no criminal charges right now.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A pedestrian is recovering at UT Medical Center after being hit by a car in Sevierville Saturday, according to the Sevierville Police Department.

Police say the man was walking down Forks of the River Parkway Saturday when it appears he stepped into the road and a car hit him.

The man was flown via Life Star to UTMC.

The man has sever leg and hip injuries, but is stable, according to police.