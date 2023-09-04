'I have forgiven the person that killed my mom' | Man awaits trial of man accused of killing his mother

Desmon Rhea, 27, is expected to appear in court on April 11. He faces charges of first-degree murder, child endangerment and aggravated burglary.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man said that in March 2020, his mother was killed. The man accused of pulling the trigger, Desmon Rhea, faces trial on April 11.

He has been held in jail since the killings of Mildred Blackwell, her daughter, Juliana White, and Barbara Rogers. The notice filed by Charme Allen's office shows she is not seeking the death penalty. Instead, if he's convicted, prosecutors will try to convince the jury that he should go to prison with no chance for parole.

Tylor Trotter said that the phone call notifying him of his mother's death almost caused him to return to habits he'd worked for a decade to break.

"My first thought was, you know, 'You can go back to drinking to relieve yourself of this pain. You can go back to using drugs,'" he said. "But even as I was having those thoughts, I had a supernatural presence come over me and just held me. And it was God holding me, saying, 'I've got you.'"

He said that he spent around ten years in recovery from substance abuse.

"I was the worst of the worst. I was the person when you pass on the street, you look at them and you can physically see that they appear to be hopeless," he said. "I've maxed out my desperation. I had tried jails, I had tried institutions, counseling, therapy, and medicine. And I said, 'I need help.'"

He said he had applied for a pardon and the Tennessee Board of Parole unanimously recommended it.

"That's the thing on my record that keeps me from going into jails, to carry a message of recovery. That's the thing that stops me. It actually stopped me from trying to get housing when my family was moving," he said.

He said the lessons he learned in recovery helped him handle the news of his mother's death.

"The person that I am is not the things that I did," he said. "I have forgiven the person that killed my mom, and it's because I received forgiveness first."

Rhea is facing charges of felony murder, first-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment, using a gun during a felony and aggravated burglary. His trial is expected to start on Tuesday.