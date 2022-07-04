THP: Victim identified after pedestrian hit in Claiborne County on Highway 33

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man was dead Monday in Claiborne County after he was hit by a car while directing traffic.
They said Roger Estes, 77, from New Tazewell was directing traffic on Highway 33 while a car was driving south on the highway. They said Estes was hit by the car on Monday.
THP said charges are pending for the driver of the car, a 47-year-old man, as they continue investigating the incident.
Additional information about the incident, such as the events leading up to it, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.