THP: Victim identified after pedestrian hit in Claiborne County on Highway 33

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Roger Estes, 77, was directing traffic for an even when he was hit by a car.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man was dead Monday in Claiborne County after he was hit by a car while directing traffic.

They said Roger Estes, 77, from New Tazewell was directing traffic on Highway 33 while a car was driving south on the highway. They said Estes was hit by the car on Monday.

THP said charges are pending for the driver of the car, a 47-year-old man, as they continue investigating the incident.