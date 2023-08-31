KPD: Man taken to hospital with minor injuries after he was hit by a car that drove away Wednesday morning

The Knoxville Police Department said the bicyclist was hit near Maryville Pike and Edington Rd.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle.

They said the car drove away after the crash, and said it happened at around 6:45 a.m. near Maryville Pike and Edington Rd. They said the car was a gray Nissan, and said the driver was reportedly a "heavyset Black female, approximately 30 years of age."

They said the bicyclist was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.