Man hospitalized after reported shooting, LCSO investigating

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in the northern part of the county.

Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Ford Road after Loudon County E-911 received a call reporting a man had been shot around 6:22 p.m., according to LCSO.

Deputies said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the yard where the 911 call originated. Priority EMS transported him to a Knoxville hospital for treatment.

A person of interest is in custody and being questioned at this time, according to LCSO.