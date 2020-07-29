Man hospitalized after reported shooting, LCSO investigating

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in the northern part of the county.
Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Ford Road after Loudon County E-911 received a call reporting a man had been shot around 6:22 p.m., according to LCSO.
Deputies said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the yard where the 911 call originated. Priority EMS transported him to a Knoxville hospital for treatment.
A person of interest is in custody and being questioned at this time, according to LCSO.
LCSO Criminal Investigation Detectives are on scene and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.