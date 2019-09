KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Knox County, Kentucky Saturday evening.

Kentucky State Police responded to a home on Hazel Fork Road in Gray, Kentucky around 8:30 p.m.

Troopers and detectives said Dennis Medlin shot Joe Elliott in the shoulder area.

Elliott was flown to University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Medlin was charged with first-degree assault and is being held in the Knox County Detention Center.