ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A grand jury in Roane County indicted a 19-year-old on a multitude of charges in a May 2019 crash that killed two teens and injured one other.

The grand jury returned nine counts against Holden Melton on Feb. 10, including two counts of vehicular homicide by recklessness and two counts of vehicular homicide by drag racing.

According to court records, jurors believe Holden was responsible for the deaths of Austin French, 18, and Joshua Freels, 16, on May 26, 2019.

According to the incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Holden was driving a Nissan Maxima with Freels, French and Kameron French, 16, as passengers when the car went off the right side of Orchard Valley Road and hit a tree. Kameron French was injured in that crash.

All four were wearing seat belts, but the report said the belts would not have prevented the two fatalities.

The indictments claim Holden was drag racing that day -- driving the car fast to compare its speed over a certain distance or time with "wanton disregard" for safety.

Holden is also facing other charges, such as reckless driving, speeding, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.