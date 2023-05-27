KFD: Man injured, dog dead after RV fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One dog is dead and a man received minor burns after an RV caught fire in East Knoxville Saturday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Fire Department .

According to KFD, two men were tinkering with the engine of the RV when it suddenly caught fire.

One of the men had minor burns but did not want to go to the hospital after being checked out by emergency responders, KFD said. The dog in the RV did not survive after the fire.