SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what happened after a man was hit by two cars and killed Saturday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Scott Highway at the intersection of Bud Ross Lane.

THP says 21-year-old William C. Thomas of Parkers Lake, Kentucky was standing or walking in the middle of the road when the first car hit him and drove away.

Then, troopers say the second car hit him and also drove away.

The THP report indicates Thomas had been drinking.

A witness says the second car may have been a Jeep Wrangler with a lift kit, but couldn't give any other description.

THP is still searching for both drivers.

The report says criminal charges are pending in the case.