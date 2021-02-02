Man killed, two others injured after crashing into overpass pillar on I-40 West in Sevier County

Police said they arrived to find three people trapped in a car that struck an overpass pillar. The driver died, and two other adults were taken to the hospital.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said a man died and two others were hurt after their vehicle crashed on Interstate 40 at the parkway exit.

SPD said officers responded to a crash on westbound I-40 at exit 407 around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, and found three people trapped inside a Nissan Altima that had hit one of the concrete pillars of the Winfield Dunn Parkway overpass.

Police said the driver, 50-year-old Jason Ashely of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, died apparently due to the crash. Two other adults were taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance. SPD said one victim had serious injuries, and the other had minor injuries.