Man killed, woman seriously injured in Alcoa Highway crash

Both victims were from Alcoa.

ALCOA, Tenn. — An Alcoa man was killed and an Alcoa woman is in critical condition after a crash on Alcoa Highway on Wednesday, according to the Blount Co. Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened at 3:46 p.m. at the intersection with Airport Plaza Boulevard.

Sheriff James Berrong said that Jeffrey N. Livingston, 53, driving a Honda Accord, pulled out from Airport Plaza Boulevard and into the path of a GMC Yukon driven by 43-year-old Misty Letner. Both vehicles collided.