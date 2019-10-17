JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Police have arrested 23-year-old Gerald Beavers III after he allegedly shot and killed his father with a crossbow Thursday afternoon and attacking his sister with a frying pan.

Beavers was on the run but LMPD said around 5 p.m. Thursday, that they apprehended the suspect.

The incident happened in the 7800 block of Petty Jay Court around 1:30 p.m. on Petty Jay Court is in a residential neighborhood between Hurstbourne Parkway and Breckenridge Lane.

Police say to be on the look-out for a 2018 Honda Civic with this plate.

Police say what prompted the situation is unknown.

According to MetroSafe, a woman called the police and claimed her brother hit her in the head with a frying pan and then shot her father with a crossbow, killing him.

The woman was injured in the attack and is heading to the hospital.

