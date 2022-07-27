Man receiving Supplemental Security Income priced out of food because of rising prices

Ivan Spitzer said he has to eat cereal most of the time because he can't afford other food.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Ivan Spitzer has multiple disabilities and can't work. He lives off Supplemental Security Income, or SSI — a federal program for people with disabilities.

Spitzer said over the past six months he hasn't been able to afford food because of rising prices. Most of the time, he said, he has to eat cereal.

"If I can find meat on sale, I'll take it, buy it and cut it up in pieces," Spitzer said.

The federal government gives people on SSI a raise every year, based on inflation from the third quarter of the previous year. So, for this year, the third quarter of 2021 dictated the raise Spitzer would get.

However, the rate of inflation has nearly doubled since then. Spitzer said it was tight before, but now, because of rising prices — it's worse.

"We couldn't afford it real good the other times," Spitzer said.

"I think they're stuck," said East Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett. "We need to make these programs much more efficient because they are horribly inefficient."

Almost 35,000 East Tennesseeans live off SSI. In Fentress, Grainger, Morgan, Scott and Union Counties, more than 10% of adults live off SSI. In Hancock County, 38% of the adult population does.

All of those people live off $841 a month. For Spitzer, he has to spend about $590 on his house, $160 on gas, and $40 on medication. That leaves him with about $51 for food.