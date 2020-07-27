Man overcome by fumes while working on West Knox home foundation

The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. at a home on Hickory Hollow Road, according to Rural Metro Fire spokesman Jeff Bagwell.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A man found unresponsive after inhaling fumes while working on a southwest Knox County home foundation was transported to an area hospital Monday, authorities said.

Workers were performing waterproofing to the home foundation.

Rural/Metro and Knox County Rescue were alerted that two males had fallen unconscious. When crews arrived they found one male unresponsive and overcome by chemical fumes from the waterproofing process.

The male was breathing and two other people were helping him, according to Bagwell.

"Fresh air and oxygen were administered to all and only one was transported with what appeared to be non life threatening injuries," Bagwell said in a news release.

State workplace safety authorities will investigate.