KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man charged with shooting a 2-year-old girl and her mother in April 2019 has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

According to court documents obtained by 10News, Victor Lynn Parson, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first degree murder, reckless aggravated assault, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Friday, Feb. 7.

According to police, hours before the Knoxville shooting Parson was wanted in Georgia for a homicide in DeKalb County. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 11 for a felony fugitive from justice charge.

Police said Parson shot the toddler and her mother at a home on Rowan Road in North Knoxville.

When officers arrived, they found a woman and a 2-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. Crews took both to UT Medical Center with serious injuries. Both survived the shooting.

After the shooting, Parson took off. While he fled, according to police, Parson hit a 13-year-old boy on a scooter.

Multiple police agencies searched overnight to find him. Officers caught Parson the next morning after receiving a tip that he was in an East Knoxville neighborhood.