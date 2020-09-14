Man recounts attempt to rescue woman who drowned at Bald River Falls

"I’ve never met the people in my life. But I felt like it was the right thing to do, to jump in and help."

TENNESSEE, USA — A woman is dead after drowning at Bald River Falls on Saturday, Sept. 12, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Kamala Polavarapu from Mayfield Heights, Ohio was killed after she slipped into the falls while trying to take a picture with her fiance.

She was 27-years-old.

Now, a witness who dove in the water to try and save her that day is speaking out about what happened.

Cade Daniel told 10News he pulled her from the water and performed CPR before paramedics arrived.

"The way I was raised, was always raised to help people. And I knew it was the right thing to do, whether or not I know the person or not, I’ve never met the people in my life. But I felt like it was the right thing to do, to jump in and help," Daniel said.

He was swimming near Bald River Falls with his family on Saturday when a bystander told them there had been a drowning.

Daniels said he got out of the water with a friend, and ran down the road to the falls.

The pair saw a group of people pointing at the top, and knew that had to act.

Both jumped in the water to start searching.

Daniel's friend instructed him to search under a log, where he found Polavarapu.

“I told everyone that she was right here, and soon as I did I went right back under the water - and pulled her out of the water, and started to swim with her. About that time my buddy jumped in, he started swimming with me and we got her to the bank," Daniel recalled.

After getting Polavarapu to the bank, Daniel performed CPR before paramedics arrived on scene.

Polavarapu's fiance told responders that they were standing at the top of the falls when they both slipped and fell into the water.

She was later pronounced dead at Sweetwater Hospital, according to a report.