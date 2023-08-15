Man sentenced to 262 months in prison for years of methamphetamines chargers

Erwin Tennessee man, Joshua Dwayne Mabery will spend 21 years in prison for methamphetamine charges.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Aug.14, 47-year-old, Joshua Dwayne Mabery was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison.

According to a release, Mabery was charged with distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Reports say In 2012 Mabery was convicted of conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and In 2020 he began distributing methamphetamine in Northeast Tennessee.

In February 2021, Mabery was also arrested in Washington County, Tennessee with over a half-kilogram of crystal methamphetamine he had just purchased from another co-conspirator, according to a release.

Upon his release from prison, Mabery will be on supervised release for 10 years.