Lenoir City Police: Man shot and killed after trying to force his way into a home

Police said a homeowner shot the 20-year-old man, hitting him multiple times. Witnesses told officers the man had been acting erratically.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — A man is dead after Lenoir City Police said a homeowner shot him after trying to force his way into a residence.

The Lenoir City Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance off West 2nd Avenue on Tuesday around 10:15 p.m.

Police said they received word of an additional disturbance at a different home on the same street, and arrived to find 20-year-old Michael Owen dead at the location.

According to the LCPD, Owen tried to force his way into the second home. Police said the homeowner shot him, hitting Owen multiple times.

Police said the initial disturbance they had responded to was between Owen and people living in the initial home they were called to respond to. Witnesses told police Owen was acting erratically, saying he was possibly under the influence of an unknown substance.