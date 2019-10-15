KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department said a man is recovering at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Facility after he was shot at Holston Oaks Apartment Complex.

KPD responded to a call about a shooting around 11:10 a.m. at Holston Oaks Apartment Complex in East Knoxville.

In a news release, Knoxville Police said when officers arrived they were unable to find a victim at the apartment complex but a few minutes later a man arrived at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Facility with a gunshot wound.

KPD said the man was brought to the hospital by a personal car.

The release also said the man's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is still ongoing.