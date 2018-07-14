Knoxville — Knoxville Police say a man is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to Physicians Regional Medical center where the man was brought by a private vehicle. He was then transported to UT Medical Center for more treatment on the the gunshot wound.

According to the investigation, a male customer was removed from The Vibe and involved in a fight with a security guard. A handgun fell to the ground during the incident, and was picked up and accidentally discharged, hitting the victim.

He has been identified him as 25-year-old Shadi Jamal Murfiq.

Knoxville Police say they have spoken with the District Attorney General's Office and no charges will be given. The incident will remain under investigation.

