Knoxville — Knoxville Police say a man is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to Physicians Regional Medical center where the man was brought by a private vehicle. He was then transported to UT Medical Center for more treatment on the the gunshot wound.

According to the investigation, a male customer was removed from The Vibe and involved in a fight with a security guard. A handgun fell to the ground during the incident, and was picked up and accidentally discharged, hitting the victim.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

He has been identified him as 25-year-old Shadi Jamal Murfiq.

Knoxville Police say they have spoken with the District Attorney General's Office and no charges will be given. The incident will remain under investigation.

© 2018 WBIR