KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man crossing Broadway near Woodrow Drive Monday night is suffering life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, 49, is believed to have tried to cross Broadway without using the crosswalk and against the light, according to Knoxville Police.

Neither alcohol or speed appeared to be a factor for the driver who hit him, KPD said.

He was taken to UT Medical Center.

KPD said the investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.