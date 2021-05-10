Man taken to trauma center for non-life-threatening injuries after crash with utility truck

Responders responded to the crash at around 2:15 p.m. on Millertown Pike in East Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials said a man was injured and taken to a trauma center after a crash involving a large utility truck. Knox County Rescue said that the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

They said their crews responded to the crash at around 2:15 p.m. with crews from Rural Metro. It happened on the 6600 block of Millertown Pike in East Knoxville, according to officials.

They said the injured man was trapped inside the cab when they arrived.

Additional information, such as circumstances surrounding the crash and the extent of the damage, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.