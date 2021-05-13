Man turns himself in after Chattanooga woman says he pointed a gun at her during road rage incident

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Georgia man turned himself in Thursday after a woman said he pointed a gun at her in the St. Elmo area of Chattanooga.
49-year-old Terry Allen Nations of Flinstone, GA was arrested on a charge of Aggravated Assault following a suspected road rage incident on May 11.
Nations turned himself in at the Hamilton County Jail on Thursday.
Adrienne Cooper told WRCB-TV in Chattanooga she encountered Nations when she was driving home, saying he began tailgating her.
Cooper got out of the vehicle to take a picture of Nation's license plate to identify him "given the threatening situation she felt she was in," said Andrew Bateman, Cooper's attorney.
The woman said Nations then pulled out a gun, which he pointed at Cooper as she captured a picture of him.
Cooper left the scene, went home, and called the Chattanooga Police Non-Emergency line.
Officials with the Chattanooga Police Department said after identifying Nations, they presented all evidence to a magistrate judge who signed a warrant for his arrest.
Police said people should not take matters into their own hands if they suspect road rage, and should instead call 9-1-1 if they feel threatened on the road.