CCSO: Man charged with attempted escape after jumping from Cocke Co. court's second-story window

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said a man was charged with attempting to escape after jumping out of an open, second-story window on Monday.

According to a report, Micheal Smith, 33, from North Carolina, was in Sessions Court with six other inmates and had gotten up numerous times to get a facial tissue. They said that at around 12:08 p.m., he walked toward the facial tissues once more.

They said he then jumped out of an open window on the north side of the building and fell two stories, landing on his back. They said he then stood up and started to run, but stopped when he saw a law enforcement officer.