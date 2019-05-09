PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Officers in Pigeon Forge who were responding to a report of gunshots found two people dead at a cabin.

According to a press release, the officers were sent to investigate the gunshots on Conner Drive at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday night.

When they arrived they found the body of a man in the driveway. When they went inside, they discovered the body of a woman.

The identities of the victims are not being released as authorities notify their next of kin.

At this point, investigators are not looking for any suspects related to the deaths.