A Madisonville couple was killed in a head on crash Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on Hwy 68 at the intersection with Lost Sea Road just after 1 p.m.

According to the accident report, Harold Scott Miller, 44, was driving a Ford Focus south on Highway 68 when crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a Ram pickup truck head on.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Miller and his passenger, Sheila Marie Miller, 41, were both killed in the collision. Neither was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The driver of the pickup, Williams Daniel Gaddis, 65, of Haines City, Florida, was injured.

© 2018 WBIR