A Madisonville couple was killed in a head on crash Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on Hwy 68 at the intersection with Lost Sea Road just after 1 p.m.

According to the accident report, Harold Scott Miller, 44, was driving a Ford Focus south on Highway 68 when crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a Ram pickup truck head on.

Miller and his passenger, Sheila Marie Miller, 41, were both killed in the collision. Neither was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The driver of the pickup, Williams Daniel Gaddis, 65, of Haines City, Florida, was injured.

