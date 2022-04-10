Knoxville engineer who worked on the Manhattan Project dies

Samuel E. Beall, II was an engineer who graduated from the University of Tennessee and helped created the atomic bomb.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Oak Ridge National Laboratory engineer who worked on the Manhattan Project has died.

Samuel E. Beall, II died on April 8. He was 102-years-old, according to his obituary in the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Beall's obituary states that he received his engineering degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He was sent to the University of Chicago to help work on the Manhattan Project for the building of the atomic bomb. He was eventually sent to ORNL.

When John F. Kennedy came to Oak Ridge as a senator in 1959, Beall was among those who spoke to and briefed JFK.

After WWII, Beall remained at ORNL as the Director of the Reactor and Energy Divisions.

When Beall retired, he served on the boards of Ruby Tuesday, Inc., Custom Foods of America, Southeast Service Corp., Helen Ross McNabb Center, Pellissippi State College and the Shannondale Retirement Home and Office on Aging, according to his obituary.

Beall's obituary states that he served as an Elder and in other roles at Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, a Scoutmaster of Troop 6 and a Squire on the old Knox County Court.