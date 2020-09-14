Man's body found in tall grass outside LaFollette home

No identification has been released, but ID was found on the body that ties it to the resident of a home at 206 N. 13th St.,, according to LaFollette police.

A man's body that appeared to have lain in the yard of a LaFollette home for several weeks is now being analyzed by the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville.

No identification has been released, but ID was found on the body that ties it to the resident of a home at 206 N. 13th St.,, according to LaFollette Police Department Capt. Steve Wallen.

An acquaintance of the resident told police he went to check on the man because he'd not heard from him in some time. He found the body lying in the front yard in grass about head high, according to Wallen.

The resident had been in bad health.

Police were called Sunday morning.

It appeared the body had been there two to four weeks. Pathologists will autopsy the body at the forensic center.

When identification is confirmed and kin are notified, the name will be released.