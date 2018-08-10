Friends and loved ones of a 16-year-old Brentwood High School football player continued to mourn on Monday in the wake of his death over the weekend.

Lucas Davis, a junior lineman on the football team, was found dead Sunday morning in a field behind a home in the 9000 block of Old Smyrna Road, Walsh said.

"Many heavy hearts in WCS today," Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney tweeted. "Lifting up all our families, friends and employees impacted."

"My heart is aching with the loss and void left by your absence Lucas...prayers abound and unlimited love for the entire Davis family," Bravo Creative Arts Center executive director Lissa McHughs tweeted.

Brentwood assistant chief of police Tommy Walsh said about 7 a.m. officers were notified that a juvenile needed medical attention that evolved into CPR in progress.

The original 911 call was made by an adult who was at the scene, Walsh said. He also said Davis had been with a group of teenagers who had spent the night outdoors.

"The caller attempted to perform CPR. Our officers were first to arrive and took over CPR until care was transferred to Fire and EMS once they arrived on scene," Walsh said.

Walsh said Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released details about how Davis may have died.

His cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office after an autopsy has been completed, said Walsh.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case.

"I would not expect that to change at any point soon," Walsh said Monday.

According to school leaders, counselors will be on hand at the school Monday for both students and staff.

Meanwhile, a Brentwood man on Sunday launched a fundraising effort to assist Davis' family with any incurred expenses in his death.

"Lucas was a friend to all and a leader to all," Ben Craig wrote on the GoFundMe page." He loved everyone to the fullest and always strived to follow Christ, while teaching others about him as well. Lucas was an outstanding football player for the Bruins, as he wore #74.

"This tragedy has saddened Lucas’ classmates, teammates, and friends," Craig wrote. "Please consider donating to this GoFundMe to help raise money for Lucas’ family to assist in covering any expenses they may face. Lucas, we love you forever buddy- watch out for us up there."

As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe had received more than $7,000 from 109 donors in less than 13 hours of it being created.

Reach Natalie Neysa Alund at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

