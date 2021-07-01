Many restaurants could close without federal relief, including Knoxville's Wicked Chicken

This year, many Tennessee restaurants applied for help through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF). A report shows only fraction of applications were approved.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thousands of restaurants and bars could close for good without government relief, including downtown Knoxville's Wicked Chicken.

Wicked Chicken's director of operations Josh James said the restaurant is at risk of closing, among many others, if it doesn't receive a federal grant.

"The restaurant industry just like many industries, the supply chain has been flipped upside down," James said.

The RRF provides emergency assistance for eligible restaurants and bars impacted by COVID-19.

The RRF report shows approvals for aid through June 30. Over 270,000 restaurants across the nation applied for help, but only a fraction received it.

In Tennessee, more than 3,000 restaurants and bars applied for federal aid. But, only 1,163 were granted help. This left a majority of restaurants out, including Wicked Chicken.

"Our group did request that funding and was not funded," James said.

James said it is vital to keep supporting local businesses and restaurants as we navigate through the pandemic.

"The big chains, they are going to be around, they are going to be ok. But, the Wicked Chickens and other small operators close to you need your help," James said.

Right now, Wicked Chicken operates a few days a week with a limited menu. James said he hopes to get the business back to normal soon again.

"If Congress goes to bat for us, this could help a lot of restaurant operators continue to serve, make people happy and be a thriving part of the community," James said.