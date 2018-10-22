GREENBACK, Tenn. — Maple Lane Farms in Greenback is celebrating their 20th year of offering family fall fun to the public. This year's corn maze theme commemorates Mcghee Tyson Airport's 80th anniversary.

The farm offers "agritainment" including a haunted corn maze, tractor-pulled hayrides, pumpkin picking, and inflatables.

The Maze is located at 1126 Maple Lane in Greenback, just 14 miles south of Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport.

The Maze is open weekends from September 28 through October 31. The Haunted Maze began nightly starting October 19 through October 31:

Maple Lane Farms hours:

-Friday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

-Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

-Sunday Noon to 6 p.m.

-Haunted Maze Opens nightly at 7 p.m. October 19 – 31

Maze Admission:

-Adult Maze $10

-Ages 5 – 11 Maze $8

-Kids under 5 Free

-Kiddie Maze $2/child; accompanying adult is free

-Haunted Maze $13

-Hayrides $3

-Pumpkins Priced by size

-Inflatables $5/day

