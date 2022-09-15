Marble Springs to host broom-making workshop, teaching how old brooms were made

The Marble Springs State Historic Site will host an event where people learn about traditional broom-making. They can also leave with a handmade Halloween decoration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, people will have a chance to learn about a significant part of the Appalachian culture — traditional broom-making.

The Marble Springs State Historic Site will host an "Intro to Broom-Making Workshop" with Dustin Cecil of "Broomtown" on September 16, from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. Cecil is known for making traditional brooms in Kentucky and hosting workshops across the area.

Participants will make a cobweb-style broom, meant for sweeping all areas of a home, including a ceiling. While the brooms will be functional, organizers also said they would make good decorations — especially during the fall.