KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people came out to remember Tennessee's first governor.

It was the Marble Springs State Historic Site's annual celebration of the life of John Sevier. He was elected the state's first governor in 1796.

Visitors talked with historians about the early pioneer days and the Native American cultures that shaped the beginning of the state.

"We have anything from blacksmith demonstrations to cooking," said Kyle Dickson, Marble Springs Executive Director. "There was some really good apple pie that you just missed. As well as, give a little bit of education for kids and families alike."

Marble Springs staff said their goal was to help people experience history through hands-on experience, rather than sitting in a classroom.

